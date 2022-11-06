Chennai Corporation improves its rain forecast system with TNSDMA software

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to adopt latest technology to improve its preparedness as well as response to localised flooding in the city during northeast monsoon. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

This northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation has improved the real-time forecast system for each of the 200 wards in the 426 sq km of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed teams of officials to use appropriate technology to improve flood preparedness. “We integrated the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control System) disaster management app with the real-time flood forecasting software of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority. The software was developed with TNUIFSL. In that we can see the forecast for rain in each of the 200 wards in Chennai. In our ICCC dashboard, we can see rain forecast in a ward for three days,” said Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan.

There are multiple aspects which will come up for improvement of real-time forecast. “As of now, the main things that have been implemented and live are the forecast for rainfall for every ward in Chennai,” said the official.

Civic officials will be able to see what is going to happen in each of the 200 wards, through two main weather models, one is called the GFS (Global Forecast System) model and another is called ECMWF weather model (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts). “These two global models we have used. Both predictions we can see in the dashboard ward wise,” said Mr. Mahajan.

Using the existing technology, officials will know the hour in the day when the highest quantum of rainfall will be received in a ward so that they can prepare accordingly.

“Other parts of forecasting proposed are the inflow in the major canals and the outflow predicted and releases from major tanks and lakes. This is not yet fully live. The other two things which are going to come up soon and will be integrated with ICCC is the forecasting of inundation which will give exact locations which will get inundated and how much they will get inundated,” an official said.

“For this, the system will use the entire data about the storm-water drain network, what is the capacity of those, the terrain, geography, quantum of rainfall and so on. Apart from this another thing that will be integrated is the live data of releases from major reservoirs and inflow into canals and alert in real time,” said the official.

There are about 41 locations covering major canals, subways and bridges, where there is something called the flood sensor which uses sonar to calculate the levels of water in those places. There are thresholds in the ICCC software and only when these levels are breached alerts are sent to the zonal officer and regional deputy commissioner to take action, the officials said.

Illegal dumping

Meanwhile, the Corporation has taken steps to prevent flooding in residential areas.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi have directed the officers to identify locations where illegal dumping had been done in canals.

“We have identified 40 locations where residents dump municipal solid waste in canals. These canals are clogged, increasing the risk of inundation in such areas. We will install cameras to monitor the areas in real time. Work will be completed shortly,” said an official.