Chennai Corporation identifies 40 low-lying areas for monsoon preparedness

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner, J. Radhakrishnan, announced on Monday, July 8, 2024, a comprehensive plan to manage the challenges posed by intense monsoon rains in the city.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said Chennai has been experiencing high rainfall over short periods: Sholinganallur received 12.5 cm of rain within one to two hours, while North Chennai recorded 9 cm during the same period, in June. Despite the heavy rains, all subway paths within the GCC’s jurisdiction have remained operational, he pointed out Rainwater is being efficiently drained into the four major outflow routes: Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum, Adyar, and Kovalam. However, certain low-lying areas face temporary waterlogging during the rains, he said.

To address these issues, the GCC has identified 40 low-lying areas through disaster management initiatives, and water accumulating in these areas is being promptly pumped out using motor pumps, he told reporters. “Additionally, various ongoing projects by other departments within the Corporation’s areas contribute to waterlogging and slushy roads in wards 186, 187, 2 and 7. Task forces have been established to address and remove water accumulation swiftly,” he stated.

The expanded areas of the city, such as Perungudi, Pallikaranai, and Madipakkam, face significant challenges due to ongoing civic work. These include drinking water and sewage projects, stormwater drains, and other developmental activities in regions like Koyambedu and Manapakkam.

The GCC’s Public Health department is also holding medical camps in several areas to address health issues, focusing on preventing fever and diarrhoea outbreaks during the monsoon season, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

The Commissioner said that cases of diarrhoea were identified in Saidapet and Pulianthope recently, and after an inspection, medication was provided to those affected. Mosquito control efforts have been intensified, utilising 362 spray machines, 69 power sprayers, 202 battery-operated sprayers, 238 hand-operated fogging machines, two small fogging machines, and 65 vehicle-mounted fogging machines.

“With the high incidence of dengue fever in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, the Chennai Corporation has taken proactive measures to intensify mosquito control activities in areas where there is water stagnation,” he said.