Chennai Corporation identifies 1,435 bulk waste generators

February 25, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 1,435 bulk waste generators (BWGs) that generate a total of 2,67,932 kg of waste.

The Corporation has found that only 264 BWGs have facilities for onsite processing of their waste which gives a combined total of 58,675 kg of processed waste. The remaining dump their waste in compactor bins (570 BWGs) or dispose of their garbage through a service provider (601 BWGs).

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, a BWG is defined as a building whose average waste generation is higher than 100 kg every day or has a built-up area more than 5,000 square metres. These buildings could be residential, commercial, educational or belonging to the State and Central government.

Responsibilities of the BWGs include segregating and storing the waste under different categories, processing wet waste and handing over segregated dry waste to the urban local body’s waste collector or to an agency approved by the body.

“We have around 40 service providers who can process wet and dry waste,” said N. Mahesan, chief engineer, solid waste management. “The BWGs are welcome to tie-up with them or develop their own facilities,” he said.

Zonal officers are in contact with BWGs to sensitise them to the issue of waste generation and ensure that they take adequate measures. Some of the service providers are Srinivas Waste Management and Carbon Loops Waste Management as well as some NGOs.

Over ₹1 lakh fine

In the past fortnight, the Corporation has fined 31 BWGs and collected ₹1,34,500 and the highest fine of ₹31,000 from six BWGs in Anna Nagar zone.

Recently, the Corporation conducted a field survey in Royapuram zone and collected ₹30,000 as fine from those dumping solid waste and ₹10,000 for the dumping of construction waste and registered 15 complaints with the police.