December 03, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has urged the public to make use of the dental camps available in 16 of its Urban Primary Health Centres. The camps can be visited between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and address issues like tooth decay and infections. Various treatments are provided free of charge. According to a press release, 1,951 people have visited the camps between November 21 and 27.

