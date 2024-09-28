The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Friday (September 27, 2024) passed a resolution to increase the fines for violations related to the disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, in a bid to curb illegal dumping.

The revised penalty cap can now go up to ₹5,000 for unauthorised dumping, a significant hike from the previous cap of ₹500.

For dumping in unauthorised locations, individuals will be fined ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. Similarly, those dumping waste along roads, near water bodies, or in public spaces will face a minimum fine of ₹1,000, which can increase to ₹5,000 for repeated violations. Commercial establishments, contractors, and vehicle operators involved in illegal dumping will also face fines ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the severity of the breach.

The Corporation stated that the new fines will be implemented with immediate effect.

Allocation of designated areas for waste disposal

The Council also passed another resolution to allocate designated areas for the disposal of C&D waste at no cost.

Under the resolution, private lorry owners, agencies, and individuals involved in collecting and transporting C&D waste must register with the Solid Waste Management Department. After verification, the Corporation will issue ID cards to eligible entities, allowing them to access the designated sites at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.

The resolution stipulates that only registered vehicles will be allowed entry, and dumping at unauthorised sites or at night is strictly prohibited. The Corporation has also stated that no other waste types, such as hazardous or biomedical waste, should be mixed with C&D debris.

The document stated that Chennai city generates approximately 850 tonnes of C&D waste daily. The Corporation set up waste processing plants at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur, each with a capacity of 400 tonnes per day. While a private agency handles waste collection, transportation, and processing in several zones, the Corporation transports debris from other zones to the dump yards.

The Corporation said that currently, a significant portion of construction debris is disposed of near water bodies, roads, and vacant lands, leading to pollution and environmental degradation, violating the guidelines set by the Construction & Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

