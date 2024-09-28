GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCC hikes maximum penalty for illegal dumping of construction waste to ₹5,000

Those dumping waste along roads, near water bodies, or in public spaces will face a minimum fine of ₹1,000, which can increase to ₹5,000 for repeated violations

Updated - September 28, 2024 05:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Heaps of construction waste dumped along the Cooum river at Egmore in Chennai. File

Heaps of construction waste dumped along the Cooum river at Egmore in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Friday (September 27, 2024) passed a resolution to increase the fines for violations related to the disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, in a bid to curb illegal dumping.

The revised penalty cap can now go up to ₹5,000 for unauthorised dumping, a significant hike from the previous cap of ₹500.

For dumping in unauthorised locations, individuals will be fined ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. Similarly, those dumping waste along roads, near water bodies, or in public spaces will face a minimum fine of ₹1,000, which can increase to ₹5,000 for repeated violations. Commercial establishments, contractors, and vehicle operators involved in illegal dumping will also face fines ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the severity of the breach.

Chennai Corporation passes resolution to hike property tax by 6%

The Corporation stated that the new fines will be implemented with immediate effect.

Allocation of designated areas for waste disposal

The Council also passed another resolution to allocate designated areas for the disposal of C&D waste at no cost.

Under the resolution, private lorry owners, agencies, and individuals involved in collecting and transporting C&D waste must register with the Solid Waste Management Department. After verification, the Corporation will issue ID cards to eligible entities, allowing them to access the designated sites at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.

The resolution stipulates that only registered vehicles will be allowed entry, and dumping at unauthorised sites or at night is strictly prohibited. The Corporation has also stated that no other waste types, such as hazardous or biomedical waste, should be mixed with C&D debris.

Chennai Corporation to issue licences for operating private burial grounds and crematorium in city

The document stated that Chennai city generates approximately 850 tonnes of C&D waste daily. The Corporation set up waste processing plants at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur, each with a capacity of 400 tonnes per day. While a private agency handles waste collection, transportation, and processing in several zones, the Corporation transports debris from other zones to the dump yards.

The Corporation said that currently, a significant portion of construction debris is disposed of near water bodies, roads, and vacant lands, leading to pollution and environmental degradation, violating the guidelines set by the Construction & Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Published - September 28, 2024 04:46 pm IST

Related Topics

waste / waste management / waste management and pollution control / Chennai / construction materials

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.