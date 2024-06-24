Chennai Corporation hikes daily wages of Amma canteen workers from ₹300 to ₹325

Among the 85 resolutions passed in the general council meeting of Greater Chennai Corporation, was the decision to increase the daily wage from ₹300 to ₹325 of the 3,184 employees working in the 392 Amma canteens operating across Chennai Corporation limits.

The resolution read: “The increase in the daily wage from ₹300 to ₹325 is as per Ordinance (4D) No:10 date June 10, 2022 of the Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply Department. This move is because daily wages had not been increased for the last eight years for the self-help group members working in the canteens, and due to inflation.”

Currently, the GCC spends ₹34.8648 crore to pay the SHG members (for all 365 days, as per the resolution). This hike would cost the GCC ₹2.9054 crore more - an overall ₹37.7702 crore to pay the workers for 365 days, the resolution stated. “The additional expenditure will be borne by the Greater Chennai Corporation from its general fund. The government will not bear any additional cost in future. The salary and establishment cost including this expenditure should not exceed 49% of the total revenue of the Greater Chennai Corporation,” the civic body added.

The council also passed a resolution to close the Amma canteen near Egmore Railway Station. The Amma canteen in Sivaganam Salai has been merged with the canteen in Prakasam Salai.

A recent article in The Hindu highlighted that in the Amma canteens, cost-cutting, downsizing, poor building infrastructure, and lack of salary hikes had been issues of the workers appointed through women’s self-help groups.”

