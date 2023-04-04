Chennai Corporation has relayed 140 of 1,110 roads since March

April 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

In March 2023, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced an ambitious project of relaying over one thousand roads in the city covering a total of 226 km under the Singara Chennai 2.0 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure and Savings Fund. The deadline for completing a majority of the work is the northeast monsoon and every day the corporation has been publishing the work programme for the day.

According to an official, 81 contractors have been employed and 140 roads, covering a distance of 30 km, have been relayed since the beginning of March. Additionally, work on 400 roads covering 80 km is currently in progress.

“We are not trying to rush the work because we want to ensure that quality is maintained but progress is going good and we are expected to finish the bulk of the relaying in the next three months,” said an official.

Corporation officials from engineers to Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspect roads at night and the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government V. Irai Anbu inspected work in Tondiarpet zone on Saturday.

The corporation publishes a programme of road works for each day to ensure transparency in the process. The list for Tuesday: 44 interior roads such as Angalamman Koil Street in Thiru.Vi. Ka. Nagar and MGR Street in Perungudi zones. The type of relaying and contractor details are also included. Seven bus route roads are also being relayed on this day including Kamarajar Salai.