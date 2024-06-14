GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation halts illegal construction on Thiruvanmiyur beach

This is the third Coastal Regulation Zone violation on Thiruvanmiyur beach in the past two months; GCC officials said action will be taken against violators  

Published - June 14, 2024 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Corporation officials seen at the site of the unauthorised construction on Thiruvanmiyur beach, near Arupadai Veedu temple on Friday, June 14, 2024

Chennai Corporation officials seen at the site of the unauthorised construction on Thiruvanmiyur beach, near Arupadai Veedu temple on Friday, June 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

An illegal construction on a plot in Thiruvanmiyur beach, near the Arupadai Veedu temple, has been stopped by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). A resident of Kalakshetra Colony said the construction work had started about one week ago.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Friday visited the site, where foundation work for a house was underway about 50 metres from the sea, alongside the ongoing digging of a borewell. Officials halted the construction work and closed the borewell pits. 

This is the third Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violation on Thiruvanmiyur beach in the past two months. 

In May, The Hindu reported on an unauthorised road that was to be constructed and subsequently stopped after complaints from local residents. Debris was also regularly dumped near the Arupadai Veedu temple, prompting residents of Kalakshetra Colony to repeatedly raise the issue with GCC authorities. 

GCC Ward 179 councillor Kayalvizhi Jayakumar told The Hindu she was not aware of the construction until seeing news reports on June 14. An engineer at the zonal level of the GCC said action will be taken against those found violating the rules and the construction materials will be removed at once.

According to Mr. Radhakrishnan, the local fisherfolk community initiated the construction without being aware of the required approvals. He said the pits were closed and the situation has now been brought back to normal.

