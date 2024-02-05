Chennai Corporation green building to house smart governance centre

February 05, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation will launch a green building to house the smart governance centre on the premises of Ripon Buildings in 15 days.

Once the building is launched, the civic body will utilise the structure for various smart governance initiatives, as the command, control and disaster response operations will be carried out from the building. The centre will be a hub of activity for smart governance of the city.

The 24 x 7 Integrated Command and Control / Disaster Response Centre in the green building will have capacity to accommodate 60 personnel. The building will also have offices to house GCC personnel of the Special Projects department and GIS department. Support spaces for conference, meeting spaces, cafe and dining area will also be provided. Design aesthetics of the new building will complement and be in harmony with the heritage of Ripon Buildings. As the building is environmentally sustainable, it has achieved the highest ratings under the LEED and IGBC systems.

The building will contain a War Room that will overlook the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) and will enable key heads of the GCC to effectively oversee ICCC operations. The second floor will also contain state-of-the-art conference rooms and additional office spaces to support the War Room and ICCC.

In order to promote health and wellbeing of occupants, the building has access to natural light and exterior views with enhanced fresh-air ventilation (natural as well as mechanical, break-out spaces, non-toxic interior finishes and touch-free fixtures, universal access design (for people of various abilities and greenery inside and outside the building.

