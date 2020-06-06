Chennai

Chennai Corporation gets a Special Coordinator

A day after the Tamil Nadu government nominated five ministers to oversee containment measures against COVID-19, it appointed senior IAS officer Pankaj Kumar Bansal as Special Coordinator for the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Mr. Bansal will analyse and work out appropriate intervention strategies in identified high-risk zones. It was felt that micro-level plans were needed to be prepared and implemented in Chennai. He will update the Chief Secretary on a daily-basis.

He will work alongside zonal field support teams and support the Corporation Commissioner and the Special Nodal Officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Chennai Corporation
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:52:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-corporation-gets-a-special-coordinator/article31769413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY