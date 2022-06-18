Chennai Corporation forms inter-departmental squads to remove encroachments

The squads will carry out inspections thrice a week and clear debris

The Greater Chennai Corporation has formed inter-departmental squads in all the zones to remove encroachments on roads. The squads will also clear debris and plug illegal sewer connections.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has instructed officers to prepare a work schedule for one month for the inter-departmental squads in each of the 15 zones. The squads would be headed by the zonal executive engineer.

The squad would clear encroachments in coordination with the police. Each squad would comprise an assistant executive engineer, an assistant engineer, assistant engineer (Electrical Department), 10 road workers and five malaria control workers. They would be given earthmovers, wireless communication devices, bobcat compact equipment, a lorry and a minivan.

The teams would carry out inspection of arterial roads and commercial areas every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, remove encroachments, clear debris and plug illegal sewer connections. The schedule would be shared with the Bus Route Road Department and Chief Engineer’s (General) Office in Ripon Buildings to ensure better coordination. The action taken report would be reviewed by the Commissioner every Saturday.

Many of the 471 bus route roads and 40,000 streets have encroachments. Residents can call Corporation helpline 1913 for any complaints about encroachments.