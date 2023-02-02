Chennai Corporation finalises SOP for laying underground gas distribution pipelines

February 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has finalised a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the city piped gas distribution project. The civic body has suggested adoption of trenchless technology for drawing gas pipelines across roads.

A meeting was held recently with various agencies ahead of the commencement of digging of roads for laying underground network of gas pipelines in the 15 zones of the city.

More than the 471 bus route roads and 35,000 streets are expected to be dug up as part of the project. The underground pipelines will be laid at a depth of two metres from the road level.

“If any road is cut without permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation, the zonal officers and zonal executive engineers will confiscate the material used for the work,” said an official.

The Corporation engineers will file FIR to initiate legal proceedings against the contractors or other offenders. However, names of government officials may not be included in the FIR without written consent of the Commissioner. The civic body will levy fine amount equivalent to five times the cost of restoring the road.

The service providers have been asked to shift the utility lines and structures at their own cost whenever the Corporation insists on taking up the roadwork. Road cutting for laying service lines should be taken up on the pavement or at the water table portion without damaging the carriageway. The service provider should take safety measures such as putting up barricades, install of “danger” signs and other necessary caution boards while executing the work.

While laying the utility lines for gas distribution, at least one lane of the road should be kept open for vehicular traffic at any given point of time during the execution of the work. In the case of single lane roads, a diversion will be provided at the cost of service provider.