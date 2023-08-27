Chennai Corporation finalises private agencies for cricket and football coaching of school students

August 27, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has identified coaching agencies for football and cricket for students of Chennai Schools.

According to a press release by Chennai Corporation on Saturday, the students will be mentored by Indian cricketer R. Ashwin. Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Limited. They are implementing the “Model and Smart Chennai Corporation Schools” project as part of the CITIIS (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) program under the Chennai Smart City Initiatives. The project envisages the holistic transformation of selected GCC schools across various components such as physical infrastructure, digital infrastructure, teaching pedagogy, teacher training, sports and extra curricular at an overall cost of ₹95.25 crore. As part of the extra-curricular activities, it has been envisaged to provide targeted high-quality cricket and football coaching to GCC students. In this light, coaching agencies have been identified by GCC after a detailed market search and thorough technical and legal vetting.

The project aims to create competitive football teams across three GCC schools with 20 members in each school. One of these will be a girls’ team. The program will be conducted for 60 students enrolled in Classes VI to VIII in GCC schools for a total of 80 days over a period of 11 months, with two training days a week. The program also includes provision of professional football kit and shoes for the students. CHS New Market Farm, Tondiarpet in North region, CGHSS Saidapet in Central region and CHS Kottur in South region have been identified. Great Goals Trust will conduct the programme at a cost of ₹8 lakh.

Cricket coaching and training program aims to create a 40 member cricket squad for GCC schools. The programme will be conducted for 40 boys enrolled in Classes VI to VIII in GCC schools for 154 days over a period of 12 months. The 154 days of training sessions will comprise three training days per week and two match days per month at the training venue of the training agency. The program also includes provision of transportation, professional cricket kit for the students.

Generation Next Sports Academy Pvt. Ltd mentored by Indian cricketer R. Ashwin will conduct the programme at a cost of ₹19 lakh. In addition GCC is creating new practice facilities at Chennai Boys Higher Secondary Schools including six pitches and turfing wickets under CITIIS Project for promoting cricket coaching in Chennai Schools, the release said.

