Chennai Corporation files police complaint against cattle owner in Triplicane

September 15, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Corporation official said the owner’s cattle had attacked pedestrians on Dr Besant Road on September 14, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation has filed a complaint against a cattle owner at the Ice House police station, after a few cattle, found wandering on Dr. Besant Road created panic when they attacked pedestrians on the night of Thursday, September 14, 2023.  

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation said a special cattle raid was being conducted in and around Triplicane after complaints were received about pedestrians attacked by stray cattle near the Ice House bus stop on Thursday night.

The Corporation official said four stray cattle have been caught so far. Also, a complaint against the cattle owner, Devaraj, has been filed by the Zonal Health Officer at the Ice House police station, with regard to the cattle attacking members of the public.

It may be recalled that a nine-year-old schoolgirl was grievously injured after a stray cow gored her and tossed her up in Arumbakkam, last month.

