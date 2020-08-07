Chennai Corporation felicitates fever surveyors

A 96-year-old woman in Sholinganallur division recently recovered from COVID-19 thanks to the timely action by the fever surveyors in her locality.
To encourage the fever surveyors, Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), has asked divisional health officers in the jurisdiction to identify the best survey staff and felicitate them. There are a total of 58 divisions in the south limits.
Since March, the fever surveyors have been visiting houses in the city and checking for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and other symptoms. “The fever surveyors have played a major role in reducing the death rate in Kannagi Nagar. Since they conduct door-to-door visits daily, they are able to identify ILI symptoms early,” said N. Gomathy, health officer, Zone 15.
T.C. Karuna, former councillor, Kannagi Nagar, said the fever surveyors identify residents with co-morbidities, pregnant women and elderly persons. “They monitor them closely. This approach helped a lot in identifying cases and testing them early,” he said.
D. Ramya, a surveyor from Indira Nagar, who was honoured last week, said that she visits 200 houses every day. “I take care of 13th and 14th lanes in Indira Nagar. There has been no deaths in my lanes and many of them have recovered,” she said. Ms. Ramya, a final year B.Com student in D.B. Jain College, took up this work to support her family and also to spend her free time in a useful manner.
Mr. John said that the felicitation will encourage them to work more efficiently.
