Chennai Corporation fast-tracks drain construction

Stormwater drain construction work in full swing in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed 60% of the projects recommended by the committee headed by retired IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh for flood mitigation in the city. The construction of drains along important inundation points are expected to be completed by September 30.

The Corporation started work on March 14 at an estimated cost of ₹185 crore in flood-prone areas such as Seethammal Colony, Parangusapuram, Habibullah Road, Bazullah Road, Vembuliammankoil Salai, Ambedkar College Road, Munisamy Salai, Ashok Nagar 18th Avenue, P.V. Rajamannar Salai and in the vicinity of Ripon Buildings.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inspected the flood-prone areas several times to speed up the work. However, work in areas such as Pulianthope and Pattalam had been delayed because of the presence of a large number of sewer lines.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru has asked the officials to complete at least 80% of the project by September 30, ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi have been reviewing the progress of work three times a week.

Taken up under the World Bank funding, work is under way in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Royapuram, Adyar, Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore. More than 80% of the work taken up under the World Bank funding had been completed.

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0, around 50% of the work on stormwater drain at an estimated cost of ₹76 crore have been completed in areas such as Sharma Nagar, AGS Colony, Pulianthope, Adambakkam, Wipro Road, Chokkalingam Nagar, Pantheon Road and K.B. Nagar. Work on the construction of drains under Singara Chennai 2.0 was launched on May 17.

Another flood mitigation scheme, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹291 crore and launched on May 18, is being implemented in nine zones of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam and Adyar. More than 45% of the work on construction of drains under this project has been completed.

Over 60% of the work taken up under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹26 crore on April 1 in areas such as Kasturi Estate, Vadapalani, Triplicane, College Road, Kodambakkam and Virugambakkam has been completed.

Under the capital grant fund, work was launched at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore in Pulianthope Main Road, Powder Mills Road and Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar. More than 90% of the work has been completed.