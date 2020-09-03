Chennai

Chennai Corporation extends deadline for trade licence renewal to September 30

The Greater Chennai Corporation has extended the deadline for payment of professional tax and renewal of trade licence to September 30.

According to a press release from Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, the civic body will not impose penalty on those who failed to pay the tax on time.

The original deadline for renewal of trade licence, professional tax and property tax was March 31. Most tax payers failed to pay owing to COVID-19. The civic body would not penalise those who pay their taxes before September 30, the release said.

Chennai Corporation
