Chennai Corporation extends deadline for property tax payment without fine to November 15

The Greater Chennai Corporation has extended the deadline for payment of property tax without penalty from October 15 to November 15 for the second half of the financial year 2022-23.

The civic body has announced that its Revenue Department will start collecting a penalty of 2% only after November 15 for the assessment period October 2022-March 2023.

Of the 13 lakh assessees in the 15 zones of the city, only 5.17 lakh assessees have paid the tax. The civic body has given an incentive of ₹4.67 crore for assessees who have paid before the deadline of October 15. Each of the property tax assessees who pay tax within the first 15 days of the half year period will get a 5% incentive. The maximum incentive has been restricted to ₹5,000.

Assessees have been requested to pay the tax amount for this half year period to tax collectors who will issue receipts printed from handheld machines after receiving cheque or demand draft. QR code in the property tax receipts can also be used to pay the tax.

Assessees who visit www.chennaicorporation.gov.in will be able to pay tax online without any transaction fee. Other tax payment options include bank counters, Namma Chennai App, Paytm, Bharat Bill Payment System and e seva centres at the 15 zones and 200 ward offices of the Corporation.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked residents and traders to pay property tax before the revised deadline of November 15 to avoid a penalty of 2%.