Chennai Corporation explores feasibility of creating cattle yard to help residents raise cattle in secure enclosure

October 28, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation is planning to create a cattle yard to accommodate stray cattle in the city to prevent attacks on residents by these animals, said Mayor R. Priya.

“Chennai Corporation is planning to accommodate stray cattle in a cattle yard. People are permitted to raise cattle but the problems arise when these animals stray onto the road. Stray cattle that is impounded for the third consecutive time will be accommodated in the cattle yard. Owners will be permitted to feed the cattle and milk the animal accommodated in the yard. We are exploring the feasibility and the final decision will be taken based on directions from the Chief Minister and the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister,” Ms. Priya said .

A cattle yard run by the Chennai Corporation in Kosapet was closed many decades ago. Cattle owners who were members of a cooperative society were permitted to raise cattle and sell milk from the animals kept at the Kosapet cattle yard, several decades ago. Following the Mayor’s announcement of the yard on Saturday, civic officials have started exploring the feasibility of developing a similar facility.

Veterinary officials said each animal in the cattle yard would require a space 10 feet long and 5 feet wide and a cattle yard spread on a few acres would accommodate hundreds of animals, provided the facility has all modern amenities. Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan said the bull which caused serious injury leading to the hospitalisation of the victim Sundaram on October 18 was caught the next day and moved to a Goshala at Kancheepuram.

“In the last few months, the GCC has intensified measures to rein in cattle owners letting the animals roam on the roads. The civic body has identified over 2,000 cattle, about 226 owners and has impounded 3,853 cattle since the beginning of the year and 262 during this month alone. In the last three days, 34 cattle have been impounded and 15 vehicles, one in each zone, are involved in these efforts,” he said.

“The GCC has involved 200 personnel, 17 veterniarans and zonal health officers in these efforts. A fine of ₹78.82 lakh has been collected. The penalty was recently revised to ₹5,000 when impounded for the first time and ₹10,000 if caught roaming on the streets again. Daily maintenance charges after the third day has been revised from ₹200 to ₹1000. Apart from this, in the recent two months, five FIRs have been filed and the cattle owners have been warned that for failure to provide shelter, feed and water, they would be booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. With regard to animals causing hurt after being allowed to roam freely in markets and streets, they would be further charged for being responsible for causing grievous hurt and causing death due to their carelessness, besides being prosecuted for preventing GCC officials from discharging their,” he said.

“Apart from cattle owners, the issue also involves stray bulls which roam without any claim of ownership. The GCC is now rounding up all such bulls which will be sent to Goshalas or maintained in our yards with no scope for release. The problem is acute in Koyambedu, including Arumbakkam ( 513 stray cattle), Mylapore, Triplicane (367), Annanagar, Nanganallur among all other areas and action is being taken by getting specific inputs on the 226 identified owners involved in letting their cattle loose for grazing in market areas,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

“Additional areas for impounding are being identified and Kodungaiyur is being considered along with Koyambedu. We are also sensitising the vegetable market owners and areas around shrines to not throw vegetables and spinach on the streets which encourages stray cattle. Certain people from outside also are in the habit of providing feed to the cattle on the roads as part of their belief and they are being identified and advised to avoid such practices,” he said.