Chennai Corporation expects to complete biomining in Perungudi dumpyard by July

With 84% of the legacy waste in the Perungudi dumpyard processed through biomining, the project is expected to be completed by July 2024, according to Chennai Corporation. Currently, the legacy waste is spread to 34.02 lakh cubic meters above road level.

The legacy waste in the 225.16-acre Perungudi dumpyard is processed through a biomining project worth ₹350.64 crore sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission scheme and the administrative sanction secured vide a Government Order (G.O.) dated October 7, 2020., which has been ongoing for three years. The waste was split into six packages, of which waste in three packages was being 100% processed.

After the project is done, the Corporation plans to establish various processing facilities on 44 acres of reclaimed land, including a bio-compressed natural gas (Bio-CNG) plant of 500 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity, windrow compost yard of 500 TPD for wet waste processing and an Automated Material Recovery Facility of 1200 TPD for dry waste.

Further, the cement approach road inside the yard is being redone and may be finished by the next month, according to officials in the Bus Route Roads Department in the Corporation.

Other projects

The Greater Chennai Corporation also expects to complete 100 metric tonne-capacity bio-CNG plants each in Shozhinganallur, Madhavaram and two in Koyambedu, by the end of this year.