Chennai Corporation enlists transpersons for mosquito control operations

Council also passes resolution to form gender equality committees in schools

The drones will spray larvicide in the major waterways of the city. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has enlisted transpersons for operating drones for mosquito control in the city.

Seven drone pilots will start work on mosquito control operations along the waterways of the city. The work will be monitored by entomologists. The drones will spray larvicide in the Cooum, the Adyar, Buckingham Canal and other major waterways.

The Corporation Council has passed a resolution to permit the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation (TNUAVC) to carry out mosquito control operations along 170.46 km of waterways in the city. The operation will also cover 31 canals (248 km).

The Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to form gender equality monitoring committees at schools. Quiz competitions, discussions, debates and various other events will be organised about existing laws and issues such as gender-based violence.

Youth parliaments

The civic body also launched youth parliaments in Chennai schools.

The civic body has also permitted exhibitions for school students in the 281 Corporation-run schools. The council also passed a resolution to launch biomining in the Athipet dumpyard.