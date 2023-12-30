Chennai Corporation DMK councillors call upon government agencies to coordinate with civic body

December 30, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Chennai

People hold councillors responsible for the inconsistency in the functioning of all departments and if all government agencies do not coordinate with the Greater Chennai Corporation, it will cost the ruling DMK the 2024 Lok Sabha election, DMK councillors said at a meeting of the Corporation Council held at the Ripon Building on Friday.

Many, including Deputy Mayor M. Mageesh Kumar, alleged that elected representatives were not consulted, and they had no information on the report formulated by the Advisory Committee for Mitigation and Management of Flood Risk in the Chennai Metropolitan Area, led by V. Thiruppugazh, a retired IAS officer.

The DMK councillors said they were are grilled daily by members of the public over issues of drainage, water supply, and electricity. Hence, as in the districts, the Water Supply Department must function under the Chennai Corporation. Otherwise, the DMK’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha election would be affected, they said.

“As a Mayor, you must ensure that the demands made at the meeting are met and push for including elected representatives in inter-departmental discussions,” said K. Kannan, a DMK councillor of ward 138. He added that it was after the steps taken by the Council and the Mayor that the operations of Amma Canteen were streamlined a few months ago.

Questioning the functioning of officials, specifically those of the Public Health Department of the Corporation, he said, “The Chairman of the Standing Committee (Health) must be the one directing officials to meet people’s needs... Instead, she is asking questions on intensifying the spraying operation to control the mosquito menace... This meeting is presided over by the Mayor. Agreed that execution is done by officials, but they must not control every process.”

The DMK leader in the Council, N. Ramalingam, suggested that officials present a summary of the work to be undertaken in the wards to the councillors every week.

Additional Chief Secretary and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said information need not be withheld and it could be shared with the councillors to ensure clarity for the Area Sabhas and the Ward and Standing Committees of the Council. The recurring issue of e-mail copies of the work not being marked to the councillors would be checked, he said.

