Chennai Corporation distributes 100 more fogging machines to field workers ahead of monsoon

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) distributed 100 additional hand-operated fogging machines worth ₹67 lakh to field workers across all its zones to tackle mosquito-breeding ahead of the northeast monsoon. The machines were handed over by Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru at an event held in Ripon Buildings on Friday.

In a press meet, the Minister announced that 792 km of stormwater drains have been desilted, and another 1,152 km of the drains are expected to be cleared by October 10. Desilting operations in many waterbodies, covering 53.42 km, are currently in progress using amphibian and robotic excavators. Of the 1,09,395 silt catch pits, 73,180 have been cleared, and the rest of the work is likely to be completed by the same deadline, Mr. Nehru added.

According to the Minister, since 2021, the GCC has constructed new stormwater drains for a length of 784.96 km. Further, integrated stormwater drains spanning 350 km are under construction in the Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam basins.

Road-cutting activities have been suspended, except for emergencies, until the end of the monsoon season, he said.

Responding to questions on possible water stagnation, he stated that 990 motor pumps are on standby across the city. The GCC has also set up 162 relief centres and readied 280 tree-pruning machines. Emergency teams, comprising five members each, have been deployed in every ward. An Integrated Command and Control Centre is operating 24/7 to address complaints related to the monsoon, Mr. Nehru told press persons.

In addition, Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Kodungaiyur dump yard to review the ongoing bio-mining process as part of the solid waste management project. The bio-mining initiative, launched in February 2024, aims to reclaim land by processing 66.52 lakh tonnes of legacy waste accumulated over 80 years and spread over 252 acres.

He also visited the 45 MLD tertiary sewage treatment plant and the 120 MLD secondary sewage treatment plant in Kodungaiyur of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board, to treat wastewater for industrial use. He later viewed the renovated Marina swimming pool, a project by the Greater Chennai Corporation costing ₹1.2 crore.