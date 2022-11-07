Chennai Corporation develops an app for disaster management plan

The app provides staff with details of machinery available, relief shelters, marriage halls, colleges and snake catchers and their phone numbers

Greater Chennai Corporation has developed a separate app which has been integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) dashboard which could be used by monitoring officers, to get comprehensive details about disaster management plan for the city.

Using the app, a junior engineer in any of the 200 wards can find all details to help affected residents during floods. The app, developed for the Corporation staff, will have details about machinery available with various departments, their location, contact number of the person holding that asset, relief shelters in the area, details of private marriage halls, their phone numbers, details of private colleges and contact details for evacuation of residents, updated details of snake catchers and their phone numbers.

Apart from this, the app provides regular reports about tree fall, food distribution and inundation. The app will replace a book for disaster management plan in the the city, the officials said.

Similarly, the complaint system has been integrated with helpline 1913, Namma Chennai app, and social media complaints. The PGRS system alerts the field officer automatically on WhatsApp. “One of the major uses of ICCC is during disasters, it can help in taking decisions related to floods by moving required resources to avert disasters, ” said an official.

For this monsoon, the Corporation has installed 30 automatic rain gauges which record rain data automatically and send it back to ICCC. The data is sent through WhatsApp to various coordination groups and is linked to the control room of Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority.

“In automatic rain gauge, no one has to go and measure, and we can get data as frequently as required. These have been really useful and in fact the data from ICCC is now used by the State disaster management authority. It alerts people real time about higher rainfall,” said a civic official.

“For example, the very first hour of raining this monsoon recorded 40 mm to 50 mm rainfall. The gauges triggered alerts to the zonal officers, regional deputy commissioner, monitoring officer to start checking for problems and requirements to take action immediately,” the official said.