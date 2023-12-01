Chennai Corporation deploys additional pumps for flood-prone areas

December 01, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has undertaken several measures as part of its preparedness for the heavy rains. More tractor-driven pumps, heavy duty motors and additional workers from other parts of the State have reached the city to assist the civic body in the monsoon relief work.

Heavy duty diesel-operated pumps have been deployed at 37 locations. Eight heavy duty diesel-operated pumps are ready for deployment. A total of 650 pumps have been deployed for dewatering localities in the city in addition to 184 tractor-driven pumps. Twenty more such pumps will be deployed shortly.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan inspected the surplus course of lakes such as Puzhal in Manali zone. “In areas that faced inundation, officers have been posted as in-charge at several locations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have standard operating procedures for handling disasters and normally during every Northeast monsoon, two to three systems do develop. We are working very closely with the Indian Meteorological Department and would focus on early warning, especially for low-lying areas and areas known to be prone to inundation. We have mobilised additional motors. All monitoring officers have been pressed into service to be of help to the assigned zones. We are focussing on coordination with Water Resources Department, CMWSSB, Tangedco, Metrorail, Highways and other departments,” Dr.Radhakrishnan said.

Ambattur ward 84 Councillor J.John said his ward has received two 100HP motors for the first time to bail out water from flooded areas such as Korattur. “We have also stationed four tractors in our ward. Canals that carry water to the Korattur lake and the surplus course are not designed properly. So areas such as Korattur get flooded. Thanks to the 100HP motors, we cleared stagnation from Korattur on Friday. Over 500 houses were affected by flooding in Korattur Housing Board. We are hoping to utilise more resources for improving flood preparedness,” he said.

Stressing the need for clearing uprooted trees, Dr.Radhakrishnan said 190 power saws, six tree pruning machines, 61 telescopic pruners, and four robotic multi-purpose excavators have been deployed. “Also, we are keeping medical facilities on alert. We have made arrangements to activate the 162 multi-hazard shelters and keep ready the cooking centres. We have asked the staff to pay special attention to areas where water-logging or stagnation was reported in the recent past. We have also planned for organising medical camps,” he said.

“Steps have been taken to ensure that GCC teams work in unison with the other departments, along with the councillors and elected representatives, and coordinate with the Resident Welfare Associations and NGOs. The GCC is on alert to challenges and has made all preparations. Officials have been instructed to be prepared to handle extreme and sudden rainfall in a short time,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the civic body has increased the number of lines on the helpline 1913 from 10 to 30 for registering and responding to calls from residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.