Chennai Corporation demands property tax arrears for demolished building

A notice has been put up about pending property tax arrears of an establishment in Ward No. 103 in Anna Nagar zone.

The Greater Chennai Corporation issued notice to a commercial establishment that has failed to pay property tax and received permission to demolish and redevelop the property before payment of the arrears.

On Thursday, Corporation officials visited Breeze Hotel in Ward 103 in Anna Nagar zone and issued a notice to pay ₹70.83 lakh property tax arrears. The establishment reportedly got permission from the Engineering Department of the civic body to demolish the old building without paying the dues. The Corporation has asked the establishment to pay within one week the tax for the period before 2013-2014.

The civic body is planning to look for similar lapses with regard to all buildings that were demolished and reconstructed in the past few years. On an average, about 10,000 buildings are demolished and reconstructed every year in the city.


