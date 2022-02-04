Chennai Corporation declares 1,243 polling stations critical, vulnerable

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal hold meeting; 18,000 police personnel drafted for election duty

As many as 1,243 polling stations in the 200 wards of the city have been identified as vulnerable and critical ahead of the local bodies election.

At a meeting held in Ripon Buildings on Thursday, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal declared 1,061 vulnerable polling booths and 182 critical polling stations to facilitate better policing, surveillance and appointment of micro observers.

Vulnerable polling stations have been identified based on police reports about activities of anti-social elements and incidents in the previous elections. Critical polling stations are those with a record of 90% polling in favour of a single candidate in the previous election.

Mr. Jiwal said 18,000 police personnel will be on duty ahead of local bodies polls in Chennai. Mr. Bedi said 198 stations in Tondiarpet, 150 in Sholinganallur, 124 in Kodambakkam and 114 in Royapuram have been identified as vulnerable to law and order problems during the polls.

Additional teams of flying squads will start operations on February 17. A team, led by a sub inspector, willbe stationed at the vulnerable and critical polling stations.

A total of 5,794 polling stations have been set up at 1,363 locations in the 15 zones to elect 200 councillors. As many as 15 counting centres have been set up for the polls. Training has started for polling officers at 24 centres across the city. The EVMs will be shifted to the strong rooms at 22 centres after the second round of randomisation on February 8.

On February 10, the third round of randomisation will be held in the presence of candidates.

According to the model code, door-to-door canvassing for votes is permitted only for a group of three persons in addition to the candidate. A maximum of 100 persons will be allowed indoors for the campaign from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Public rallies and road shows will not be allowed until February11.

Cash seized

Officials of the flying squad have seized ₹5.59 lakh and ₹1.26 crore worth electronic gadgets.

By February 2, 418 nominations were filed, including 241 men and 177 women.