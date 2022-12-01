Chennai Corporation cracks down on illegal sewage connections linked to storm-water drains in several areas

December 01, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started identifying and plugging illegal sewage lines connected to newly constructed storm-water drains that lead to waterbodies in various parts of the city.

Officials said that 2,367 illegal sewage connections were plugged in areas such as Korattur, Ambattur, Maduravoyal, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar West Extension, Mogappair and Puthagaram.

As many as 155 illegal sewage connections were plugged by the civic body in Ward 79 within the boundaries of Puzhal Lake, Banu Nagar 27th Avenue, Red Hills Road, M.T.H. Road and Avadi Corporation boundary. A fine of ₹37,000 had been collected from those responsible for the illegal sewage connection in Ward 79.

Similarly, 245 illegal sewage connections were plugged in Ward 80, 222 in Ward 81, 222 in Ward 82, 113 in Ward 83, 87 in Ward 84, 107 in Ward 85, 204 in Ward 86, 160 in Ward 87, 165 in Ward 88, 141 in Ward 89, 144 in Ward 90, 122 in Ward 91, 132 in Ward 92 and 148 in Ward 93.

A total fine amount of ₹7.41 lakh has been collected from violators. Residents and activists wanted zones such as Ambattur to be covered with underground sewerage network to prevent pollution of waterbodies and canals.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/residents-protest-against-release-of-sewage-into-korattur-lake/article66183489.ece

Members of Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam recently staged a protest alleging that sewage was being let into the lake from Pattaravakkam canal through the regulator.

S. Sekaran, secretary, KAPMI, said sewage outfalls still need to be plugged in areas such as Karukku and Muthamizh Nagar. Sewage flowed through the storm-water drain in some areas as there was no sewer infrastructure. Sewage let out into vacant lands or onto roads may lead to public health issues, he said.

Extending coverage

Chennai Metropolitican Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials said they were focusing on covering streets that had been left out of the underground sewage network. While work would be resumed in Wards 79 and 80 after the northeast monsoon, the board had called for tender for works in some wards where work would begin in January.

A detailed project report is being prepared for left out streets in some wards. Nearly 80% of the Ambattur zone had been covered with sewerage system. The water agency was identifying houses that were yet to get sewer connections, the officials said.

“We check and give connections to households wherever there is sewage collection system once the Corporation shares the list of plugged sewage outfalls,” said an official.

The CMWSSB personnel would launch a campaign about Ilanthorum Inaippu scheme that facilitates consumers to pay bill in 10 instalments.