Chennai Corporation councillors to participate in orientation session on Monday

Greater Chennai Corporation building.

April 09, 2022 14:46 IST

Session aimed at helping them resolve civic issues in their wards

The Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct an orientation meeting and brainstorming session for councillors on Monday to explain the key aspects of local administration, infrastructure work, duties, role and responsibility.

All the 200 councillors in the city have received letters asking them to be present during the session. Officials of all departments of the Corporation will clarify doubts of the new councillors and give advice on how to resolve civic issues in their wards during the session to be held at Amma Maaligai.

The session has been organised because many of the women councillors, who are newly elected, have not been able to carry out local administration and resolve civic issues in their wards. There have been complaints about husbands of councillors visiting the office in the ward to redress residents’ grievances.

A few residents have also shared videos about husbands of councillors seated in the councillors’ chair and talking to visitors. Police have also initiated action against the husband of a councillor for verbal abuse of police personnel.

A councillor in north Chennai said the meeting would give them an understanding of the different departments in the Corporation and the work they were taking up for infrastructure development and residents’ welfare.

“We are yet to learn many things about local administration and our role and responsibility as councillors. All that we have been doing after getting elected is to focus on solid waste management, streetlights, roads, parks, hospitals and other major civic issues. Once the officials explain more about the departments, work and challenges, we will be able to resolve more of residents’ grievances,” said a councillor.

Each of the councillors have received new mobile numbers for residents to call and report on civic issues. The mobile numbers for councillors of wards 1 to 200 start from 9445467001 to 9445467200.