Chennai Corporation councillors push for new standing committees for food safety and solid waste management

There are requests put forth by councillors of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to constitute Standing Committees for food safety-related issues and solid waste management but Mayor R. Priya has said that the civic body would be able to implement it only when the government enacted a State-level policy.

At present, the GCC has in place Standing Committees for Public Health, Town Planning, Works, Taxation and Finance, and Education and Accounts. The need for a separate standing committee for solid waste management (SWM) was put forth by Ward 12 councillor V. Kaviganesan, at the council meeting held recently, to monitor open dumping, lack of segregation and control greenhouse gas emissions due to these problems. Though the Mayor said this could be suggested to the State when the Council expansion from 200 councillors to 300 gets finalised, the councillor pointed out that it might be too late by then.

Meanwhile, G.Shanthakumari, chairman of the Standing Committee (Health), which also monitors solid waste management, said cooperation from officials becomes the key for the effective functioning of any department. After mentioning about a higher official in the Solid Waste Management Department, she said the committee does not receive data on waste collected despite forwarding requests for details.

“The official who occupied the post previously also acted indifferent to the committee’s request for information. Even after repeated complaints, the open dumping issue continues to persist. Information on industrial waste is also not being shared with the Council when requested, Ms. Shanthakumari said. “If officials cooperate with us [councillors], there will not be a need for a separate standing committee to monitor solid waste management problems,” the councillor said.

However, a standing committee for food-related issues would be more helpful, Ms. Shanthakumari suggested, citing her recent experience at an outlet of a popular supermarket chain in the city. “An entire row had fungus-infested bread packets left unattended. This was flagged to FSSAI authorities, who attended to it immediately. The Chennai Corporation was managing such issues till a few years ago. It can be done even now, if a committee for food safety-related issues is constituted,” she said.

In response to these suggestions, Mayor R.Priya said new standing committees could be constituted only by the State under the Urban Local Bodies Act or a Government Order, after which, a poll would be held to select the members and the chairperson by the Appointment Committee. “As per the ULB Act, there can be only six standing committees in existence. Unless amendments are made to the Act , a separate committee cannot be formed,” Ms. Priya added.

The Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation is responsible for constituting Standing and Ward Committees, as outlined in the Chennai City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Act, 1919. According to Section 85(c) of this Act, the Mayor chairs the Appointments Committee, which includes the Mayor, the Corporation Commissioner, and two councillors elected by the Council.

