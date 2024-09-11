GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation Councillor spruces up anganwadi in 15 days

Updated - September 11, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Councillor E.Sugunya reopened the anganwadi in Choolaimedu on September 9.

Councillor E.Sugunya reopened the anganwadi in Choolaimedu on September 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An anganwadi centre was spruced up within 15 days of parents submitting petition to the local authorities following a report by The Hindu. The centre was in a dilapidated condition and was revamped with new roof weathering, flooring and blackboards using the councillor’s fund of ₹15.5 lakh.

Congress Councillor E.Suganya, along with ward officials, reopened the centre for kids on September 9. G.Parameshwari, a teacher, said that she wanted more children to enrol in the coming years. Plans are under way to improve the toilets, drains, and play equipment, according to the Assistant Engineer (AE) of Ward 109.

The children were moved to another centre because the one in Thiruvenkatapuram was rundown. However, parents and grandparents wanted the building to be improved and services restored.

“It was tough for both me and the helper to navigate the children at the anganwadi in Namachivayapuram. Only 12 children were able to attend classes, even though 30 children were enrolled,” said the teacher, who added that with improved facilities, the enrolment is expected to go up.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:56 pm IST

