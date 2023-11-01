ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation council passes resolution to triple company tax

November 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Companies are assessed based on their rate of company capital by the incumbent GCC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council passed a resolution on Tuesday, October 31, during its general council meeting held at Ripon Building, to triple the rate of Company Tax for private limited companies and limited companies. This resolution will be implemented under Section 110 of the City Municipal Corporation Act 1919.

Paid-up capital Lakhs of rupeesLess than oneOne and more than one, but less than twoTwo and more than two, but less than threeThree and more than three, but less than fiveFive and more than five, but less than tenTen and above
Half-yearly Tax so far (Rs.)1002003004005001000
Revised Half-Yearly Tax (Rs.)300600900120015003000

The Company Tax, levied by the GCC under Section 91-A of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act (Amended), 1998, mandates that every private limited company and limited company operating within the city limits for a cumulative period of not less than 60 days in a half year must pay Company Tax biannually to the Greater Chennai Corporation. The tax amount is contingent upon the company’s paid-up capital.

Companies are assessed based on their rate of company capital by the incumbent GCC Commissioner. As per the new norms, companies with a capital of less than ₹one lakh will now pay ₹300 per half year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross income received by branch offices in or from the city in the year immediately preceding the year of taxationRate of Company Tax per half-year so far Revised Rate of Company Tax per half-year so far
has not exceeded Rs.5,000₹25₹75
has exceeded Rs.5,000 but has not exceeded Rs.10,000₹50₹150
has exceeded Rs.10,000 but and has not exceeded Rs.20,000₹100₹300
has exceeded Rs.20,000₹100 together along with ₹25 for every additional ₹5000 beyind the ₹20,000. The maximum half-yearly tax can be collected is ₹1,000₹300 together along with ₹75 for every additional ₹5000 beyind the ₹20,000. The maximum half-yearly tax can be collected is ₹3,000

Similarly, businesses with a capital ranging from ₹one lakh to less than ₹two lakh will pay ₹600, those with ₹two lakh to less than ₹three lakh will pay ₹900, companies with ₹three lakh or more but less than ₹five lakh will pay ₹1,200, businesses with a capital between ₹five lakh and less than ₹10 lakh will pay ₹1,500, and companies with a capital of ₹10 lakh and above will pay ₹3,000 biannually.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US