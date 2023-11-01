Chennai Corporation council passes resolution to triple company tax

November 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council passed a resolution on Tuesday, October 31, during its general council meeting held at Ripon Building, to triple the rate of Company Tax for private limited companies and limited companies. This resolution will be implemented under Section 110 of the City Municipal Corporation Act 1919.

Paid-up capital Lakhs of rupees Less than one One and more than one, but less than two Two and more than two, but less than three Three and more than three, but less than five Five and more than five, but less than ten Ten and above Half-yearly Tax so far (Rs.) 100 200 300 400 500 1000 Revised Half-Yearly Tax (Rs.) 300 600 900 1200 1500 3000

The Company Tax, levied by the GCC under Section 91-A of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act (Amended), 1998, mandates that every private limited company and limited company operating within the city limits for a cumulative period of not less than 60 days in a half year must pay Company Tax biannually to the Greater Chennai Corporation. The tax amount is contingent upon the company’s paid-up capital.

Companies are assessed based on their rate of company capital by the incumbent GCC Commissioner. As per the new norms, companies with a capital of less than ₹one lakh will now pay ₹300 per half year.

Gross income received by branch offices in or from the city in the year immediately preceding the year of taxation Rate of Company Tax per half-year so far Revised Rate of Company Tax per half-year so far has not exceeded Rs.5,000 ₹25 ₹75 has exceeded Rs.5,000 but has not exceeded Rs.10,000 ₹50 ₹150 has exceeded Rs.10,000 but and has not exceeded Rs.20,000 ₹100 ₹300 has exceeded Rs.20,000 ₹100 together along with ₹25 for every additional ₹5000 beyind the ₹20,000. The maximum half-yearly tax can be collected is ₹1,000 ₹300 together along with ₹75 for every additional ₹5000 beyind the ₹20,000. The maximum half-yearly tax can be collected is ₹3,000

Similarly, businesses with a capital ranging from ₹one lakh to less than ₹two lakh will pay ₹600, those with ₹two lakh to less than ₹three lakh will pay ₹900, companies with ₹three lakh or more but less than ₹five lakh will pay ₹1,200, businesses with a capital between ₹five lakh and less than ₹10 lakh will pay ₹1,500, and companies with a capital of ₹10 lakh and above will pay ₹3,000 biannually.