HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation council passes resolution to triple company tax

Companies are assessed based on their rate of company capital by the incumbent GCC Commissioner

November 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council passed a resolution on Tuesday, October 31, during its general council meeting held at Ripon Building, to triple the rate of Company Tax for private limited companies and limited companies. This resolution will be implemented under Section 110 of the City Municipal Corporation Act 1919.

Paid-up capital Lakhs of rupeesLess than oneOne and more than one, but less than twoTwo and more than two, but less than threeThree and more than three, but less than fiveFive and more than five, but less than tenTen and above
Half-yearly Tax so far (Rs.)1002003004005001000
Revised Half-Yearly Tax (Rs.)300600900120015003000

The Company Tax, levied by the GCC under Section 91-A of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act (Amended), 1998, mandates that every private limited company and limited company operating within the city limits for a cumulative period of not less than 60 days in a half year must pay Company Tax biannually to the Greater Chennai Corporation. The tax amount is contingent upon the company’s paid-up capital.

Companies are assessed based on their rate of company capital by the incumbent GCC Commissioner. As per the new norms, companies with a capital of less than ₹one lakh will now pay ₹300 per half year.

Gross income received by branch offices in or from the city in the year immediately preceding the year of taxationRate of Company Tax per half-year so far Revised Rate of Company Tax per half-year so far
has not exceeded Rs.5,000₹25₹75
has exceeded Rs.5,000 but has not exceeded Rs.10,000₹50₹150
has exceeded Rs.10,000 but and has not exceeded Rs.20,000₹100₹300
has exceeded Rs.20,000₹100 together along with ₹25 for every additional ₹5000 beyind the ₹20,000. The maximum half-yearly tax can be collected is ₹1,000₹300 together along with ₹75 for every additional ₹5000 beyind the ₹20,000. The maximum half-yearly tax can be collected is ₹3,000

Similarly, businesses with a capital ranging from ₹one lakh to less than ₹two lakh will pay ₹600, those with ₹two lakh to less than ₹three lakh will pay ₹900, companies with ₹three lakh or more but less than ₹five lakh will pay ₹1,200, businesses with a capital between ₹five lakh and less than ₹10 lakh will pay ₹1,500, and companies with a capital of ₹10 lakh and above will pay ₹3,000 biannually.

Related Topics

Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.