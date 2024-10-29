Chennai Corporation Council passes resolution to take over drains, canals in important industrial estates for flood mitigation

Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to start maintenance of storm water drains, canals, roads, streetlights and civic infrastructure in industrial estates, in areas such as Ambattur and Guindy to improve flood mitigation in the city. The Council also resolved not to declare any vending zones in roads of the industrial estates.

Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation has already resolved to hand over the facilities in Guindy and Ambattur to Chennai Corporation. In the past few years, the councillors have been complaining about civic issues, including flooding in the area because of inadequate manpower.

In Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate in Guindy, 23.5 km of storm water drains, 15 km of roads, 344 streetlights and two high mast lights on 404.08 acres will be taken over by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Over 20 tonnes of garbage is likely to be collected by the GCC in the industrial estate every day.

In Ambattur industrial estate, 40 tonnes of waste is expected to be collected by the civic body every day. The GCC also passed a resolution to take over SIDCO canal connecting Anna Salai and Adyar river. At least 84 km of drains in Ambattur industrial estate are expected to be maintained by the GCC.

Flooding in some parts of Ambattur is expected to reduce, after the Chennai Corporation takes over the maintenance of drains, said AIADMK councillor J.John. During monsoon, many motorists have complained about flooding on the roads of Ambattur Industrial Estate, spread over an area of 1,167 acres in Ambattur zone of Chennai Corporation. The councillors had flagged the issue of bad roads, poor garbage collection and damage to streetlights during the previous council meetings. Some of the roads of the industrial estate have also been identified as dark spots that require better surveillance and streetlighting for improving safety of pedestrians, particularly women.

Currently, around 1,750 industrial units are functioning in Ambattur Industrial Estate on either side of the Chennai - Tiruvallur High Road which bifurcates the area into two parts. In the recent GIS mapping of flood-prone areas in the city, most of the roads in the Ambattur Industrial Estate, covering a distance of 42 km, have been identified as flood-prone stretches.

Some of the roads, with width ranging from 20 feet to 120 feet, are expected to get flooded to more than one metre. In addition to the storm water drains in Ambattur Industrial Estate covering 84 km, more drains are expected to be constructed as the existing drains have fallen inadequate several times during the monsoon. “During the last floods in 2023, we had three-foot flooding in Ambattur Industrial Estate,” said an official.

Once the flood mitigation work is completed, public transport in areas such as Ambattur is also expected to improve, connecting the Central Business District of George Town and outskirts such as Avadi. Chennai Corporation will also start maintenance of streetlights in the industrial estates. Over 1,500 streetlights in Ambattur industrial estate are expected to be maintained by the GCC.