Chennai Corporation Council passes resolution to merge schools with poor enrolment

October 31, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution for merger of Chennai Primary School on School Road, Perambur with Chennai Middle School, M H Road, Perambur owing to poor enrolment.

The resolution on Tuesday marks a significant departure from the decision of the previous DMK government in 2010 to reverse the decision to merge schools with poor enrolment. In 2009, the Chennai Corporation closed 30 schools with poor enrolment, sparking opposition by the AIADMK in the Assembly. The decision was reversed and Chennai Corporation in 2010 announced that schools will not be closed or merged. The AIADMK government of 2011-2021 also did not take any major decision to merge schools during the period, even after many schools reported poor enrolment. The civic body had, instead, launched a major project to modernise schools. Work is under way in many areas.

After the council passed the resolution on Tuesday, councillors demanded better facilities including new classrooms for schools in various zones. AIADMK councillor J.John demanded new classrooms as a number of students did not have space in the classrooms in zones such as Ambattur.

According to the resolution, an inspection was carried out by the assistant education officer on October 5. The primary school on School Road had a long heritage and was inaugurated in 1927, with Telugu medium and English medium classes. The number of students in English medium has reduced in the past few years and has touched 28 this year. The number of students in Telugu medium has reduced to one this year.

The headmistress post of the school has not been filled after 2004. The absence of proper leadership in the school is said to be a reason for the poor enrolment. Chennai Corporation had merged 40 schools in various parts of the city before announcing a decision in 2010 to stop merger during the period of the previous DMK government led by former Chief Minister M.K. Karunanidhi.