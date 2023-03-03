Chennai Corporation Council passes resolution to construct stormwater drain on Thiruvottiyur High Road

March 03, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation council passed a resolution on Thursday, approving the construction of a stormwater drain on both sides of the Thiruvotriyur High Road, from the Tondiarpet Bus Stand to the Communicable Diseases Hospital, in the Tondiarpet zone.

The project will cost an estimated ₹305.20 lakh. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has paid an amount of ₹3.10 crore as a deposit for this project.

A hydraulic consultant has been appointed for the hydraulic modelling and designing of the stormwater drain. The size of the drain, based on hydraulic modelling, is 900x900 mm with a length of 1.034 km which aligns with the estimate submitted by the zonal officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also approved the payment of ₹2,43,196.80 to the hydraulic consultant for the preparation of the detailed project report.