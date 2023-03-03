HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation Council passes resolution to construct stormwater drain on Thiruvottiyur High Road

The project, to be implemented on both sides of Thiruvottiyur High Road, will cost an estimated ₹305.20 lakh

March 03, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation council passed a resolution on Thursday, approving the construction of a stormwater drain on both sides of the Thiruvotriyur High Road, from the Tondiarpet Bus Stand to the Communicable Diseases Hospital, in the Tondiarpet zone.

The project will cost an estimated ₹305.20 lakh. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has paid an amount of ₹3.10 crore as a deposit for this project.

A hydraulic consultant has been appointed for the hydraulic modelling and designing of the stormwater drain. The size of the drain, based on hydraulic modelling, is 900x900 mm with a length of 1.034 km which aligns with the estimate submitted by the zonal officer.

The council also approved the payment of ₹2,43,196.80 to the hydraulic consultant for the preparation of the detailed project report.

Related Topics

Chennai / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.