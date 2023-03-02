Chennai Corporation Council passes resolution for seismic retrofitting of Victoria Public Hall

March 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will implement seismic retrofitting of old heritage buildings, starting with Victoria Public Hall, to protect them from earthquakes.

The Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed a resolution to implement seismic retrofitting of Victoria Public Hall, including its conservation and revitalisation. Seismic retrofitting includes the reinforcement of the structure to withstand earthquakes.

During previous restoration initiatives, seismic retrofitting was not included in the work, which was implemented during the restoration of heritage buildings such as Ripon Buildings. However, the fibre wrap technology was later adopted in Ripon Buildings to strengthen the structure. Over 1500 sq.m of fibre wrap was used for strengthening the columns of the ground floor in 2013, to reduce damage during seismic events.

After fortifying its old civic structures, including bridges, against earthquakes in 2013, the Corporation has not initiated seismic retrofitting work in the past 10 years.

In 2002, Chennai was moved up from Zone 2 to Zone 3 as the city was found to be more vulnerable to earthquakes. Experts in earthquake engineering have been conducting brainstorming sessions in the past to discuss the need for checking quake resistance of buildings and carrying out seismic retrofitting.

High-rise buildings also need seismic retrofitting, according to authorities on earthquake engineering. According to a study done in 2011, around 87% of the high-rise buildings that were studied in the city were vulnerable to earthquakes.