Chennai Corporation Council passes resolution approving area sabhas

January 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Monday passed a resolution approving area sabhas in each of the 2,000 areas of the city. Ten areas have been delineated in each ward. Voters in each area will participate in the sabha meeting to be held every three months.

As many as 64 resolutions were passed by the Council on Monday. This included a resolution to procure battery-operated vehicles in zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar, start a geographic information survey (GIS) division for mapping civic utilities and to keep public toilets open 24x7.

The Council also passed a resolution for declaring the Greater Chennai Corporation as a ODF++ (open defecation free) and three-star garbage-free city under the Swachh Survekshan 2023.

Mayor R. Priya announced that the Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to give salary to councillors, who raised demands to increase the funds for ward improvement, increase the number of workers in parks, fill up vacancies in the post of sanitary inspector and sanitary officer; and the procurement of more super suckers to clear sewage.

