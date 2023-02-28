HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation Council meeting adjourned to Thursday

The National Anthem and Tamil Thai Vazhthu played at meeting for the first time on Tuesday

February 28, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council was adjourned on Tuesday as a mark of respect to ward 122 councillor Sheeba Vasu, who died on February 16. The council meeting to pass resolutions on civic issues, infrastructure projects and welfare measures will be held on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the GCC Council meeting started with Tamil Thai Vaazhthu. The National Anthem was also played at the end of the meeting. During the previous meeting, MDMK councillor Jeevan made a demand to play Tamil Thai Vazhthu at council meetings. Mayor R. Priya announced that the State anthem will be played at the start of the council meeting. Officials said the decision to play both anthems was taken by the Council based on a State government order.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.