The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) passed resolutions to impose charges for the use of artificial football turfs in nine locations across Chennai and to privatise the maintenance of nearly 600 parks, amidst flak from several political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council session, held at Ripon Building on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), witnessed resistance from councillors of the AIADMK, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, who strongly objected to the two resolutions.

The Chennai Corporation proposed a rental scheme for the nine artificial football courts with an hourly charge of ₹120 per person, amounting to ₹1,200 for a “five-a-side” team. The GCC estimates to generate a monthly revenue of ₹19,44,000 from the nine courts, totalling ₹2,33,28,000 annually. The annual income is managed by a private agency, with Chennai Corporation receiving 40% of this income, equating to ₹93,31,200. The agency retains the remaining 60% — ₹10,38,800.

ADVERTISEMENT

To keep pace with rising costs, the annual income for the corporation is subject to a 5% increase each year, the resolution stated.

Ward 7 Councillor K. Karthik, from the AIADMK, criticised the decision, stating that over ₹40 crore had been spent for a racing event recently — a temporary arrangement — while common sports, like football, are now being monetised. “There is a need for the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister [Udhayanidhi Stalin] to allocate funds for such public amenities, instead of passing the financial burden onto the residents,” he said.

Mr. Karthik also raised concerns over the Amma Malikai building in Kodambakkam that houses a turf, originally built as a welfare structure by the erstwhile regime, now being used as a revenue-generating facility under the new charges. Other councillors belonging to the AIADMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and CPI’s M. Renuka and CPI(M)‘s B. Vimala expressed their objections during the general council meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social activist Joel Shelton expressed concern that the decision would hinder the dreams of youth in areas like Vyasarpadi, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Chetpet, and KP Park, and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board dwellings, where footballers from low-income families cannot afford the fees charged. Mr. Shelton called for the intervention of Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister, to maintain public ownership of these facilities.

Maintenance of parks

In another resolution, the Chennai Corporation estimates an expenditure of ₹43.79 crore to maintain 595 parks across the Manali Zone (II) to Sholinganallur Zone (XV) in the financial year 2024-2025. Of this, the maintenance of 168 parks has been outsourced. The civic body proposed that 89 parks be maintained under the adoption model, and the remaining 595 by private agencies. The highest estimated cost is allocated to Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI) with ₹7.35 crore for the upkeep of 79 parks.

CPI(M) District Secretary G. Selva expressed disapproval on social media, writing, “The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other political parties strongly condemned these anti-people projects. Despite opposition, the ruling power passed the bill without any consideration. The Communist Party will never allow actions that hand over public welfare projects to private entities or that benefit a few contractors. The Communist Party will fight both inside the council and on the streets, rallying the people.”

Further, the corporation also decided to increase rental fees for community halls to cover maintenance and operation costs, estimating an income of ₹4.12 crore each year. Half of the monthly earnings — ₹17,19,500 — from rentals will go toward fixed costs, while the rest will vary depending on how much is collected, with additional charges proposed by the highest bidder, as per the resolution document. This was also opposed by the AIADMK councillors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.