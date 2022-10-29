Chennai Corporation Council asks CMRL to develop multimodal facility in Broadway bus stand at ₹300 crore

The council approved a project management and consultation fee of ₹27.20 crore for the CMRL.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 00:40 IST

The Chennai Corporation Council meeting in progress at Ripon Building in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The Chennai Corporation Council passed a resolution on Friday to develop a multi-modal facility in the Broadway bus stand at a cost of ₹300 crore.

A resolution was also passed to engage Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) as the project management and implementation agency for the development of the facility. The council also approved a project management and consultation fee of ₹27.20 crore for the CMRL. The Corporation, in a letter dated July 27, 2022, informed the CMRL that they may act as the project implementation agency.

It released an advance payment of ₹8.16 crore to the CMRL, in anticipation of obtaining approval from the State government to expedite the preparation of detailed design and recommendations for the project.

The project would ensure seamless integration to the High Court Metro Station. The Corporation has also consented to fund the project, along with applicable charges to the CMRL. 

Other resolutions

The Council also passed a resolution for the beautification of flyovers on Pantheon Road, Gandhi Mandapam Salai, Chakrapani Salai, and the flyover in ward 188 near Kamakshi Hospital.

A resolution was also passed for obtaining ₹750 crore from Asian Development Bank for development of storm-water drains in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin in areas such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and parts of Ambattur.

Another resolution for operation and maintenance of 1.73 lakh street lamp post and 181 high mast lights for one year was passed. The contractor will rectify the defect in 24 hours of receiving complaint from residents.

