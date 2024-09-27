Chennai Corporation Council approves municipal bonds for six types of infrastructure projects

Chennai Corporation Council on Friday passed a resolution to borrow funds through issuance of municipal bonds for six types of projects proposed to be financed from its own resources.

The proposed projects, include stormwater drainage system, solid waste management system, roads and rail overbridges, bus route roads, streetlights and parks and playfields.

The GCC will appoint an agency for carrying out the credit rating of the bond issue. The civic body will borrow funds through issuing municipal bonds in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities by Municipalities) Regulations, 2015. The civic body will avail itself of the eligible incentives under the Union Government’s scheme for issuance of municipal bonds. The process of issuance is to be initiated to ensure availability of resources for the proposed projects, the resolution read.

The civic body will construct stormwater drains with bioswales in phases. The civic body will also construct a waste recycling park, ensure effective garbage removal, and implement additional initiatives aimed at enhancing solid waste management.

The Corporation has also planned to develop roads and rail over bridges with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in all school zones. Several underpasses are being considered at key locations with footpaths to encourage and develop non-motorised transport along roads.

The GCC has also proposed construction of new roads, two-way flyovers and public toilets. The civic body has planned to install improved, energy-efficient streetlights in a phased manner, incorporating smart streetlighting systems with smart poles. In a bid to improve aesthetics, the civic body intends to restore lakes and ponds, develop new parks and upgrade existing recreational spaces.