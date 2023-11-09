ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation conservancy staff killed after being run over by truck at Tiruvanmiyur

November 09, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old resident of Kannagi Nagar was killed after being knocked down by a speeding car and run over by a truck on the ECR in Tiruvanmiyur on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Adyar Traffic Investigation wing has filed a case and arrested the driver of the car for causing the accident. 

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said V. Sivakami who was working as a conservancy staff with a private conservancy agency outsourced by the Greater Chennai Corporation. After completing work in Thiruvanmiyur, she was waiting to go home at around 4.30 a.m. on Tiruvanmiyur first main road when a speeding car hit her.

During impact, Sivakami was thrown on the road and an unidentified truck ran over her. Police sent the body of the victim to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. 

The police are on the lookout for the truck driver. 

