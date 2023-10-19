Chennai Corporation completes relaying of 5,000 roads in the first phase ahead of Northeast monsoon: Minister K.N. Nehru

October 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has relaid 5,000 roads in the first phase ahead of the onset of the Northeast monsoon, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N.Nehru. Many motorists had flagged the issue of bad roads in various zones in the past few weeks, demanding restoration ahead of the monsoon.

At an event organised to mark the disbursement of funds from CMDA for procurement of compact heavy equipment, Mr.Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered allocation of ₹2,000 crore for restoring roads and other infrastructure in Chennai. Most of the roads damaged by infrastructure projects have been restored to prevent hardship for motorists.

“Relief centres have been readied in various parts of Chennai to accommodate residents during the monsoon. Equipment to clear uprooted trees have also been readied. Over 700 pumps have been placed at various parts of the city to bale out water during the rains. All canals have been desilted. Initiatives have been taken to prevent hardship to residents,” said Mr.Nehru.

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K.Sekar Babu said the compact heavy equipment procured by the Chennai Corporation with funding from the CMDA would be used to clear waste and debris along narrow roads in areas such as north Chennai. The CMDA has funded the procurement of 51 bobcat skid steer loaders at an estimated cost of ₹12.75 crore to improve waste management and disaster response in narrow streets during floods.

Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer N.Mahesan said the procurement of the compact heavy equipment would be completed shortly. Chennai Corporation has 59 such equipment and many of them are 10 years old. “There is more demand for the equipment as they can work in narrow streets less than 10 feet,” he said. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has also funded the modernisation of Madhavaram Truck Terminal and bus stand by the Chennai Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹30.30 crore.

