Chennai Corporation Commissioner inspects T.N. CM’s Assembly constituency Kolathur

Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected completed road work and stormwater drain work; officials said work on 302 roads spanning 42 km in Kolathur, has been finished in the last one-and-a-half months

October 10, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected completed road work on Krishnadas Main Road in ward 74 in Kolathur, on Monday, October 9, 2023

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected completed road work on Krishnadas Main Road in ward 74 in Kolathur, on Monday, October 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, on Monday, October 10, 2023, inspected ongoing road work in Kolathur, the Assembly constituency of T.N. CM M.K. Stalin. He inspected, along with other GCC officials, work on Krishnadas Main Road, Thiruvallur Salai, Rangasaee Street, as well as Somasundaram Nagar, Jawahar Nagar and Periyar Nagar Streets. These interior roads were recently re-laid ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The Commissioner held this inspections as part of his regular monitoring of civic work across the city. He also checked on stormwater drain work in the Kolathur area, which falls under zone 6, and inspected completed road work in the Thiru-Vi-Ka area of the same zone.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also checked the ₹17.39-crore stormwater drain work done under five packages of the Capital Funds of the Corporation.v

ALSO READ
Corporation has a huge task at hand: restoring bad interior roads

Zone 6 has been assigned 743 roads under the Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT), a scheme to develop urban roads across the State. Of these, work on 541 roads spanning 82 km is under progress, at a cost of ₹61.3 crore.

According to an official associated with the zone, work on 302 roads spanning 42 km, in Kolathur was done in the last one-and-a-half months, and the remaining will be completed by March next year.

“Further, a three-package long-term stormwater drain project, connected to the Kosasthalaiyar project, is under progress: 24 km is done in the Kolathur area currently. The work in this zone is worth ₹250 crore, and work worth ₹80-90 crore is already finished,” the official added.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also inspected the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet in Kolathur and interacted with members of the public there.

