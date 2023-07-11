ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation Commissioner conducts ‘360 degree’ inspection in zones 1 and 2

July 11, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected ongoing stormwater drain work, as well as building work at two schools in the Manali zone; many ongoing projects in North Chennai are close to completion, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting work on a major drain on Manali Express Road on July 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan conducted a series of inspections in zones 1 and 2, Thiruvotriyur and Manali, in North Chennai on Tuesday. The inspection, he said, covered more than just stormwater drains and roads.

“From yesterday (July 11, 2023) we are conducting some intensive inspections in North Chennai and today (July 12, 2023) is a continuation of this. Many of the ongoing works are massive and are close to completion,” he said.

The Commissioner inspected work on a major drain which is being constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore on Manali Express Road, of which 70% of the work has been completed.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also visited two schools to inspect ongoing work. The first, located on Devarajan Street in ward 22 of Manali zone, is getting a new building being constructed at a cost of ₹1.70 crores under the Namakku Naame Thittam. “This school constructed under the Namakku Naame Thittam scheme will have good facilities that will bring relief to extended areas,” said an official. Work is expected to be completed in a month’s time.

Another school on Pada Salai, located in ward 21 in Manali, is getting six new classrooms under the Member of Parliament Fund at a cost of ₹1.20 crores. More than 900 students attend this school.

The Commissioner met students of both schools and interacted with them

Mr. Radhakrishnan also visited the Manali zonal office and inspected the solar power system that has been set up there. According to an official, the solar panels produce power of 78 KW and help the office reduce their dependence on the electricity board. Following this, Mr. Radhakrishnan visited the Miyawaki forest in Manali.

The Commissioner also inspected work on a drain in Jyothi Nagar in Thiruvotriyur being constructed at a cost of ₹44 crore that is also 70% completed. Following this, he visited a major pumping station providing relief to three wards and a crematorium powered by LPG.

