Chennai Corporation comes up with six strategies to combat congestion and pollution

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has come up with six strategies aimed at reducing congestion and pollution, as part of the Chennai Climate Action Plan.

The Urban Management Centre (UMC) of Ahmedabad had developed these strategies that are: improving public transport, introducing non-motorized transit options, improving walkways, implementing congestion pricing, regulating freight and managing parking.

These measures aim to support low-carbon infrastructure, energy-efficient buildings and resilient urban design, addressing immediate climate risks and ensuring sustainable development.

A recent newsletter of the UMC said it was crucial that these strategies are integrated into Chennai’s Third Master Plan for 2026-2046, which focuses on sustainable urban development. “These measures are essential for government action to effectively reduce pollution and strengthen environmental management,” it stated.

“Air pollution poses a severe global health risk, contributing to millions of deaths annually. Our vulnerability scoping studies in Delhi and Ahmedabad revealed populations, occupations, and locations at high risk from both indoor and outdoor pollutants,” the newsletter said.

Chennai Corporation officials said that the Chennai Climate Action Plan would build evidence of the city’s carbon emissions and the climate risks it faced. Based on the findings of a baseline study that was conducted, an emissions-modelling exercise and spatial mapping of climate risks and vulnerabilities was done for Chennai to arrive at six thematic sectors for climate actions, they said.