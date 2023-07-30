Chennai Corporation comes up with new design for roads to improve greenery, aesthetics

July 30, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will implement a new design for road median, with bright flowers, greenery and street furniture as part of the beautification drive ahead of the Asian Championship Trophy which begins on August 3.

The Corporation officials said the new design consisting of flowering plants and greenery on top of arches made of iron and steel will be first implemented in the areas around the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium such as Egmore High Road, Pantheon Road, Montieth Road and Ethiraj Salai.

“The new design will be implemented in other zones based on the feedback from the residents,” said an official of the Corporation.

Corporation workers have started installing iron and steel arches for flowering plants on the medians on Egmore High Road. On Sunday, workers gave finishing touches to the arches. Officials said the greenery along the roads was expected to increase with this.

“We will select creepers with bright flowers. Watering the plants might be a challenge. The iron and steel structure that supports the flowering plants are strong enough to withstand any storm,” said an official.

Role of stakeholders

Residents’ associations and area sabhas will be involved in selecting the species of flowering plants and design for the structure in other zones, the officials said. Councillors in several wards said the residents were ready to support such initiatives to improve greenery and aesthetics along the roads.

G.V. Nagavalli Prabhakaran, councillor from Ward 88 and District Organiser, Environment Wing, Chennai East District DMK, said the initiative was based on a new concept expected to give an aesthetic and elegant look.

“Aerial view of our roads should give a colourful view. This greenery development has to be implemented in all wards. We can easily maintain it through drip irrigation,” said Ms. Nagavalli.